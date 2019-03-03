Irv Smith Jr.: On the rise
Smith ran an official 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine.
That time comes in fourth among tight ends and bodes well for Smith's profile as a pass-catcher. More than anything, though, this mark was one of many solid-but-not-eye-popping measurements for the well-rounded Alabama product who also logged a 32.5-inch vertical and 19 reps on the bench press. For someone who finished the 2018 season as the top-ranked college tight end in terms of passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus, more weight should be placed on Smith's film than measurables, but it's still reassuring to see that the 20-year-old appears to have the athleticism to compete with pro-caliber defensive backs.
