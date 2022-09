The Jets signed Charles to the team's practice squad Wednesday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Charles originally joined the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Indiana (Pa.), but he was subsequently waived. Throughout the team's three preseason contests, the 25-year-old collected four catches for 27 yards. Charles will now provide a depth option for New York if the team's receiving corps is bothered by injuries this season.