Isaac Asiata: Let go by Miami
Asiata (undisclosed) was waived by the Dolphins on Thursday with an injury settlement, per the NFL transactions page.
Asiata picked up an undisclosed injury during the Dolphins' offseason program. It's unknown what exactly the injury is or how long it'll take for the Utah product to recover, but for now Asiata will have to look for an NFL opportunity elsewhere.
