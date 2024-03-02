Guerendo stole the show with his NFL Combine workout Saturday, as he clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash and added impressive jumps (41.5-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump).

Guerendo needed to show out to solidify his status as a draftable running back, as he had lackluster production in college even if it was efficient on a per-carry basis. He combined for 1,355 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns with a 6.2 YPC average. He didn't eclipse 100 carries in a season until his fourth year, when he transferred from Wisconsin to Louisville, where he split the backfield with Jawhar Jordan. And while there are still questions as to how he will hold up with a bigger workload in the NFL, there's no doubt Guerendo is a standout athlete. His 40 was the best at his position and one of the best at the combine overall. His vertical was the best by a running back since David Johnson in 2015. Guerendo clearly has the tools but is raw on the field, so now it will be interesting to see how high of a pick a team is willing to take the gamble on with this intriguing project of a prospect.