Nauta was signed to Detroit's practice squad Sunday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Nauta was part of final roster cuts over the weekend after losing out to Logan Thomas for the No. 3 job at tight end. The rookie is likely on speed dial in case anything happens to Thomas, T.J. Hockenson or Jesse James.

