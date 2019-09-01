Nauta was released by the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Nauta was never able to catch up to Logan Thomas in the battle for the No. 3 tight end job and, despite a somewhat impressive preseason for Nauta, the Lions ultimately decided against rostering a fourth tight end on the final 53-man roster. Detroit is probably hoping they can stash him on its practice squad.

