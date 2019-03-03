Isaac Nauta: Finishes among slowest at position

Nauta ran an official 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

This is not good news for Nauta's draft stock considering he almost finished last among all tight ends. However, he'll have another chance to redeem himself at Georgia's Pro Day on March 20. In the meantime, Nauta -- not known for his blocking -- can at least hang his hat on a solid showing in the bench press, where he recorded 19 reps.

