Isaac Nauta: Going pro

Nauta will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former blue-chip tight end is heading to the NFL ranks early after a career year in which he ranked third on Georgia in receiving with 30 catches on 35 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, Nauta had two strong and productive seasons with one dud as a sophomore (nine catches, 114 yards). He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and that type of talent and athleticism largely showed up during his time in college. Nauta should be among the top tier at his position at the upcoming combine, which would boost his stock as well. A major knock on his game comes as a blocker, however, so there will be a learning curve in that regard that may scare off some teams come draft time.