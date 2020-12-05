site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaac Nauta: Hits waivers again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nauta was released by the Lions on Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Nauta has ping-ponged between the practice squad, active roster and waivers for much of the season. Expect to see the tight end back on Detroit's practice squad should he pass through waivers.
