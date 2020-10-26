Nauta reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Nauta has made appearances in consecutive games for Detroit following the team's Week 5 bye, meaning the door remains open for him to return in the near future. The 23-year-old fielded 18 offensive snaps without tallying a reception in his season debut against the Jaguars, and this past Sunday against the Falcons he recorded a three-yard catch. Nauta may fluctuate on and off the active roster this season depending upon need, but that's only as long as another NFL team doesn't try to nab him off the Lions' practice squad.