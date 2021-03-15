Rochell was't be tendered by the Chargers, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This move is a bit surprising after Rochell started six games for the Chargers last season, though his 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games overall were hardly irreplaceable production. The 2017 seventh-round pick shouldn't have trouble finding a suitor in free agency, though Rochell's likely ticketed for a backup role wherever he lands.