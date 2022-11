Yiadom was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Yiadom was let go to help make room on Houston's 53-man roster for running back Eno Benjamin, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday. The 26-year-old cornerback recorded 10 tackles while primarily playing on special teams over 16 games with the Packers last season, and he has yet to log a defensive statistic in 2022. Yiadom will now pass through waivers before hitting free agency, should he go unclaimed.