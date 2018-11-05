Battle worked out for the Browns on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Battle spent the offseason with Seattle but did not make the team's 53-man roster. The fourth-year pro could make for an emergency option in Cleveland if Desmond Harrison (illness) is considered to be in any danger of missing Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. Battle has spent most of his career as a rotational lineman.

