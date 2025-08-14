Bond announced Thursday that he plans to sign with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The news that Bond intends to sign with Cleveland arrives on the same day that it was announced that the wide receiver has been no-billed and faces no further criminal charges stemming from his April arrest, ESPN.com reports. After catching 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games with Texas last season, Bond went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Assuming a deal is finalized, with 4.39 speed, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder could push for a depth role in a Browns WR corps that currently is led by Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.