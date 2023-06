Buffalo waived Bowser on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Bowser signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in mid-May after impressing as a tryout player during Buffalo's rookie minicamp but has been let go to make room for the addition of Leonard Floyd. The 6-foot-1 running back totaled 1,502 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Central Florida.