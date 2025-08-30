The NFL has suspended Buggs, who is currently a free agent, for 10 games, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Buggs' suspension stems from an arrest last June on second-degree charges of domestic violence and burglary. He eventually pleaded guilty to a criminal trespass charge this past March, and the league has suspended him for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. Buggs was released by Kansas City shortly after his arrest and hasn't signed with another club since.