The Lions waived Buggs on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that Alim McNeill (knee) could come off injured reserve and return to the field this weekend, so the Lions likely parted ways with Buggs to open up a roster spot. The fifth-year pro had spent the last two seasons in Detroit, appearing in 27 games and recording 58 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, while also deflecting three passes.