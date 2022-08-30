site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Coulter: Doesn't make Bears roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Coulter was cut by the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coulter will likely wind up on Chicago's practice squad. The 23-year-old wide receiver played pretty well in preseason, catching six passes for 100 yards over the last two games.
