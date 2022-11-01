site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Coulter: Done with Bears
RotoWire Staff
Chicago waived Coulter on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The move was necessary to make room for the newly-acquired Chase Claypool. Coulter will become a free agent assuming he isn't claimed by another team during the current waiver period.
