The Dolphins signed Ford to the practice squad Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Ford was cut by the Dolphins this preseason but the team still appears somewhat open to him as a developmental prospect. The 2017 seventh-round pick will need to become a reliable special-teams asset for any chance of being promoted to Miami's active roster.

