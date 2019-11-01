Isaiah Ford: Lands on Miami's practice squad
The Dolphins signed Ford to the practice squad Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ford appeared in three games for the Dolphins this season, catching two of five targets for nine yards. Should the team have a need for wide receiver depth later in the year, Ford would be a candidate to rejoin the active roster.
