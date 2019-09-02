Ford was waived by the Dolphins on Sunday, per the league's official transactions log.

A 2017 seventh-round pick, Ford never managed to carve out a role in Miami and now finds himself ousted by the team's new coaching staff. He could catch on as a contributor on special teams elsewhere in the league.

