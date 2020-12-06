site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Ford: Let go by New England
Ford was waived by the Patriots on Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old was acquired from the Dolphins in early November but never played a snap with the Patriots. Ford will be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.
