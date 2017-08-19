Play

Ford (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Ford underwent meniscus surgery Aug. 2 and isn't close to returning, so he was waived with an injury designation Friday. Upon clearing waivers, he reverts to IR. He's likely stuck there for the entire season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.

