Ford re-signed with the Dolphins on Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
A 2017 seventh-round pick, Ford has caught 51 passes in 19 games for the Dolphins, even making a start in Week 17 last year. However, he's looking at a crowded depth chart in Miami, which explains why the team didn't give him a restricted free agent tender at the beginning of the offseason. The Dolphins have since added Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle, plus they have Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns returning from COVID-19 opt outs. Ford will need a strong camp just to have a shot at making the Week 1 roster.