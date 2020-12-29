Ford reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Ford reeled in four of his five targets for 37 yards during Saturday night's 26-25 win over the Raiders, but he remains without a firm position on the active roster. Given that Jakeem Grant suffered a high-ankle sprain Saturday, there's a strong possibility Ford rejoins the 53-man roster for a Week 17 road trip to Buffalo. DeVante Parker (hamstring) continues to deal with injury, while Preston Williams (foot) remains on IR.