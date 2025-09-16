The Giants signed Hodgins to the practice squad Tuesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hodgins failed to make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll get a new opportunity with the Giants, who he played with from 2022 to 2024. He would be a top candidate to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster if any member of the Giants' wide receiver corps were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension.