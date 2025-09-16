The Steelers signed Hodgins to the practice squad Tuesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hodgins failed to make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll get a new opportunity in Pittsburgh. He would be a top candidate to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster if any member of the Steelers' wide receiver corps were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension.