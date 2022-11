Hodgins was let go Tuesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Hodgins, a sixth-round pick from 2020, saw action in two games for the Bills this season and even caught four balls in the win vs. Pittsburgh, but the team made two trades Tuesday and had to free up some roster room. With a deep wide receiver room, Hodgins was the choice, though we could see the team bringing him back for a depth role or practice squad spot if another organization doesn't pick him up.