The Steelers cut Hodgins from the practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Hodgins joined the Steelers' practice squad Sept. 22 after failing to make the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. The 2020 sixth-rounder is now on the open market, and he will have the opportunity to sign with a team in need of depth at wide receiver. Hodgins appeared in seven regular-season games with the Giants in 2025 and finished with 10 catches on 19 targets for 115 yards and one touchdown.