Hodgins will be an unrestricted free agent after the Giants opted not to give him a restricted free agent tender, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Hodgins caught on with the Bills as an undrafted rookie in 2021 before making his way to the Giants midway through 2022. He had at least 29 yards in each of his eight games for the Giants that year, including five starts, but then managed just 230 yards over 17 games and 511 snaps in 2023. While the team decided he's not valuable enough to warrant the lowest RFA tender ($2.985 million), Hodgins could still return to the Giants on a lesser contract.