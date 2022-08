The Bills signed Hodgins to their practice squad Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Hodgins caught nine of 11 targets for 77 yards during the Bills' preseason finale but still failed to make the team's initial 53-man roster. However, the 2020 sixth-round pick will return to the organization as a depth option on the practice squad. Hodgins only appeared in one game as a rookie but didn't record any stats across four offensive snaps.