Isaiah Johnson: Injured during bench press

Johnson appeared to injure himself Thursday while bench pressing at Houston's Pro Day, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Johnson (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) is a tantalizing cornerback prospect out of Houston who recorded a 4.4 40, a 36.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump at the combine earlier this month. The extent of his injury remains to be seen, but this issue shouldn't hurt his draft stock much unless doctors ultimately determine it to be a long-term concern.