Isaiah Johnson: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Johnson on Tuesday.
Johnson's stint with the Rams last all of five days, with the reserve safety not appearing in Sunday's win over the Giants. The Rams could look to stash Johnson on their practice squad if he goes unclaimed via waivers.
