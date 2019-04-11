Isaiah Johnson: Making trip to Atlanta

Johnson is working out for the Falcons on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It seems Johnson is fine after straining his left pectoral while bench pressing at Houston's Pro Day last month. The 6-foot-2 cornerback rested on his 4.4 40-time from the combine there anyway and still projects as one of the better cornerback prospects in this year's class.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...