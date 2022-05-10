site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Johnson: Waived by Steelers
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (undisclosed) was waived by the Steelers with an injury designation Tuesday.
Johnson joined the Steelers in January on a reserve/future deal after being released by the Raiders in August. Once Johnson clears waivers he must be reverted to injured reserve.
