Johnson (undisclosed) was waived from the Steelers' injured reserve list Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Johnson reverted to Pittsburgh's injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers in May. The 26-year-old cornerback failed to see the field during his third season, but signed a contract with the Steelers in January after joining the team's practice squad in mid-December. Johnson should now be free to join another team this offseason, though his undisclosed injury may limit his prospects.