The Bills released McKenzie on Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Per Getzenberg, by releasing McKenzie the Bills are in line to save over $2 million against this year's salary cap. During the 2022 season, McKenzie recorded 42 catches for 423 yards and four TDs, as well as nine carries for 55 yards and a rushing TD in 15 games. The 2017 fifth-rounder will now look to catch on with another team looking to add wide receiver/return help.
