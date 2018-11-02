Isaiah McKenzie: Let go by Denver
McKenzie was cut by the Broncos on Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
McKenzie was cut to make room for fellow wideout River Cracraft on the active roster. The second-year pro will look for a depth role elsewhere in the league, and could conceivably find work as a kick returner.
