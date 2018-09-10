Isaiah McKenzie: Waived by Denver
McKenzie was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
McKenzie failed to carve out a role as the Broncos' punt returner, losing out to Adam Jones. A 2017 fifth-round selection, McKenzie will work to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league if he clears waivers.
