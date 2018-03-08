Isaiah Oliver: Dislocates finger at combine
Oliver said he dislocated his right ring finger at the NFL Combine, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Oliver said he was able to pop his finger back into place, though it isn't clear at this point if his injury will have any long-term ramifications. In any case, it shouldn't impact his stock for April's draft -- especially after the Colorado product turned heads with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash. While that time may not seem all that impressive at face value, Oliver stands 6-foot-1 with gaudy 33.5-inch arms, so it's quite a feat that he ran as fast as he did. Barring any sort of setback with his recently-injured finger, Oliver seems destined to hear his name called within the first two rounds.
