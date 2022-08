Pryor (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by New Orleans on Monday.

The timetable for Pryor's return from injury is up in the air after he was waived with an undisclosed injury Monday. The 6-foot-1 linebacker, who went undrafted out of Notre Dame earlier this offseason, will now pass through waivers before reverting to the Saints' injured reserve list, should no other team opt to claim him.