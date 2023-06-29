The Colts waived Rodgers on Thursday.

On Thursday, Rodgers was officially suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games, including bets placed on his own team, and the Colts apparently were ready to cut him once the yearlong ban was announced by the league. The 25-year-old was initially expected to take over as a starting cornerback in Indy this year, but his career is now hanging in the balance. We won't see Rodgers again until at least the 2024 season. Rodgers started nine games on defense last season and has played close to 1,000 snaps over the last two years.