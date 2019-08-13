Isaiah Searight: Let go by Giants
Searight (hamstring) was waived/injured by the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Searight's hamstring injury is unknown at this time, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers he will revert to the Giants' IR. He would remain there for the remainder of the season unless both parties can come to terms on an injury settlement.
