Searight (hamstring) agreed to an injury settlement with the Buccaneers and is now a free agent, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Searight was waived/injured by Tampa Bay with the hamstring injury earlier in May, and reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers. The severity of the hamstring injury remains unclear, but Searight is now free to sign elsewhere thanks to the injury settlement.

