Simmons was released by the Packers on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website reports.

Simmons signed with Green Bay in April, recording a team-high 19 total tackles (14 solo) over three preseason contests. Although he won't stick around with the Packers, the linebacker likely showed enough to earn another opportunity elsewhere.

