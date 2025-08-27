Isaiah Simmons: Cut by Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons was released by the Packers on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website reports.
Simmons signed with Green Bay in April, recording a team-high 19 total tackles (14 solo) over three preseason contests. Although he won't stick around with the Packers, the linebacker likely showed enough to earn another opportunity elsewhere.
More News
-
Packers' Isaiah Simmons: Signs with Green Bay•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Listed as CB on initial depth chart•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Positional change incoming?•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Stays with New York•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Limited to rotational role in 2023•
-
Giants' Isaiah Simmons: Gets first sack of season in loss•