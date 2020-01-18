Isaiah Simmons: Going pro
Simmons announced that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Simmons is one of the most interesting defensive prospects in this draft class and projects to go in the Top 10. He's rangy at 6-foot-4 with linebacker instincts and the athleticism of a defensive back. Simmons racked up 102 tackles, eight sacks, and three interceptions as a redshirt junior in 2019, showing versatility in terms of his coverage ability and his ability to get after the passer. He figures to be to the first linebacker off the board in April.
