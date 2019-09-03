Isaiah Wharton: Heads to IR
Wharton (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The undrafted rookie was battling for a depth role on the team, but he was unable to stay healthy. He'll remain on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Vikings.
-
