Wharton (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The undrafted rookie was battling for a depth role on the team, but he was unable to stay healthy. He'll remain on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Vikings.

