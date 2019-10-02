Wharton (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Vikings on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Wharton reverted to injured reserve in early September after being waived/injured and again parts ways with the Vikings. The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers will look to latch on elsewhere once healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories