Williams was signed to the Jets' practice squad Monday, Susanna Weir of the team's official website reports.

Williams was waived by the team Saturday before New York lost to the Cowboys 37-22. The wide receiver has returned two punts for 29 yards and three kickoffs for 70 yards over three contests with the Jets this season, but he lost a fumble in the team's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins in Week 4. Fellow wideout Avery Williams operated as the Jets' primary return-specialist in Week 5, but he reverted to the practice squad Monday.